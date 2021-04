The Ethel Tigers Softball team has little trouble in its opening round series of the MHSAA 1A playoffs.

The Tigers defeated Sacred Heart 14-4 and 15-1 in two games.

Up next for the Tigers is McEvans High School.

That series will begin today (Monday) with a game in Ethel beginning at 4:00 pm.

Games two and three (if necessary) will be in Shaw on Tuesday.