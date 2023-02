An Ethel softball player will participate in an upcoming all-star game.

Lizzy Rae Ellington has been named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches 1A/2A/3A All-Star team.

Ellington will represent Ethel on the South Team at the 2023 All-Star game.

Those games will be played at Jones College Friday, June 2 – Saturday, June 3.

Visit www.mscoaches.com for more information.