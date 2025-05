The Ethel Tigers 3rd round playoffs softball game vs Stringer scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to weather.

The game will now be played Saturday, May 3 at 6:00 pm in Ethel.

This will be Game 2 of a best of 3 series. Stringer won game one 2-0 Thursday night. If a game 3 is needed, it would be played Monday at Stringer.