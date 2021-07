The Ethel Softball team is holding a raffle fundraiser.

Prizes to be raffled off will be a Bergara 7mm-08, a Weatherby over/under 12 gauge, and a Glock 17.

Tickets go on sale next week and will be $1 each. The drawing will be Sept. 3 at halftime of the Ethel football game against Enterprise.

Modern Woodman (Jeremy Burrell) will match proceeds up to $2500.

Funds raised will go toward uniforms, bats, and additional equipment.

See any member of the Ethel softball team to purchase tickets.