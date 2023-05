The Ethel Lady Tigers will play for the South State Championship.

Tuesday afternoon the team got an 8-6 win over Enterprise-Lincoln to advance to the semifinals

Ethel will face division rival Sebastopol for the South State Title

Game one of the series will be played in Ethel Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 pm.

Game two of the series is set for Friday, May 12 in Sebastopol.

If a game three is needed, it will be played in Ethel Saturday, May 13.