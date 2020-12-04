Ethel Students Decorate Christmas Tree with History

Seventh graders in Mrs. Nance’s history classes at Ethel High School recently completed their history projects. The students read historical fiction novels which were related to the time periods they have studied in class this semester. The students then created Christmas ornaments which depicted the historical content. Shown with ornaments ready to decorate the Christmas tree are Akeelah Clark, Dontaves Hunt, Avril Albia, Elizabeth Aycock, Kamari Merritt, Jayden Hunt, Tychez Rimmer and Cameron Farmer.