An Ethel High School student is now a member of the All-State Lions Band.

Katy Jo Newman, an 11th grader at Ethel High School, made the band as the 9th chair trumpet.

The Mississippi Lions All-State Band is one of the premier marching and concert bands in the world.

The band has won the International Lions Competition over 30 times, with its most recent championship coming this past June at the competition in Toronto.

Katy is the daughter of Culley and Melanie Newman.