Ethel Tigers 2-0 after another blowout win

The Ethel Tiger football team traveled to Benton Academy on Friday night and were able to stay undefeated by taking the contest 40-7 over the homestanding Raiders (2-3). The Tigers took an 18-0 lead into the half and never looked back, outscoring the Benton Academy Raiders 22-7 in the second half to move to 2-0 on the year. The Tigers will host MHSAA Class 2A Bogue Chitto (2-1) next Friday night in their first home game of 2023.