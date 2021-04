Both the Ethel Tigers baseball and softball teams will play in postseason action today.

The baseball team will open its playoff run with a first round series against Lumberton.

Game one will be played in Ethel today (Thursday) at 5:30 pm.

Tigers softball will continue its postseason playoff run in a quarterfinal series against Stringer.

Game one is set for Friday at 5:00 pm in Ethel.