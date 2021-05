The Ethel Tigers baseball team saw its season come to an end over the weekend.

The team was defeated twice by Resurrection Catholic in the 3rd round of the state playoffs.

Game one saw the Tigers make the long trip to Pascagoula. The Eagles won that game 6-4.

Game two was played at the home ballpark in Ethel.

Resurrection won that game by a score of 6-5.

The Tigers finished the season with a record of 18-13.