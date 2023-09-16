Ethel Tigers now 3-0 after Homecoming win

HomeLocalEthel Tigers now 3-0 after Homecoming win

The Ethel Tiger football team hosted the Region 7 Class 2A Bogue Chitto Bobcats Friday night and came away with a 36-34 homecoming win to move to 3-0 on the year.  The loss dropped the visitors record to 2-2 overall.  The game was tied 20-20 at the half, but the homestanding Tigers pulled away in the second half to get the close win.  The Tigers will host the Winona Christian Stars (4-2) next Friday night.

