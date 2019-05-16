Ethel to host spring football jamboree

The Ethel Tigers will host a spring football jamboree Thursday, May 16 – Friday, May 17.
Several area teams will participate in the event.
The jamboree will open Thursday night with a game between J.Z. George and Leake County.
On Friday, Ethel will face off against Choctaw Central and Noxapater.
Admission to the jamboree is $6.
Tiger Spring Jamboree Schedule:
Thursday, May 16:
- 5:00 pm – J. Z. George vs Leake County
Friday, May 17:
- 5:30 pm – Ethel vs Choctaw Central (JV)
- 6:30 pm – Noxapter vs Choctaw Central
- 7:30 pm – Ethel vs Noxpater