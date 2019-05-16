Home » Local » Ethel to host spring football jamboree

Ethel to host spring football jamboree

PinterestLinkedin
Posted on

The Ethel Tigers will host a spring football jamboree Thursday, May 16 – Friday, May 17.

Several area teams will participate in the event.

The jamboree will open Thursday night with a game between J.Z. George and Leake County.

On Friday, Ethel will face off against Choctaw Central and Noxapater.

Admission to the jamboree is $6.

Tiger Spring Jamboree Schedule:

Thursday, May 16:

  • 5:00 pm – J. Z. George vs Leake County

Friday, May 17:

  • 5:30 pm – Ethel vs Choctaw Central (JV)
  • 6:30 pm – Noxapter vs Choctaw Central
  • 7:30 pm – Ethel vs Noxpater

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*