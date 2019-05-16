Ethel to host spring football jamboree

The Ethel Tigers will host a spring football jamboree Thursday, May 16 – Friday, May 17.

Several area teams will participate in the event.

The jamboree will open Thursday night with a game between J.Z. George and Leake County.

On Friday, Ethel will face off against Choctaw Central and Noxapater.

Admission to the jamboree is $6.

Tiger Spring Jamboree Schedule:

Thursday, May 16:

5:00 pm – J. Z. George vs Leake County

Friday, May 17: