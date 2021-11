The Ethel Volunteer Fire Department is holding a stew fundraiser.

Prices are $8/quart, $14/half-gallon, and $25/gallon.

Stew will be available for delivery Friday, Dec. 10 or for pickup Saturday, Dec. 11 during the Ethel Christmas Parade.

Orders are currently being taken.

To place an order, contact Trey Johnson at 662-387-7475 or Joey Armstrong at 662-633-1049.

See any member of the Ethel Volunteer Fire Department for more information.