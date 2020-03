The Kosciusko Whippets and Ethel Tigers will square off on the baseball diamond tonight.

The game can be heard on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 app.

You can also watch the live video feed on the Boswell Media YouTube Channel.

First pitch is set for 7:00 pm.

*There is a chance the game could be postponed or cancelled due to rain. Continue to monitor Breezynews.com for updates.