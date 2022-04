A member of the Ethel Tigers has been named to a state All-Star team.

Senior Cyrus Rone has been named to the 1A-2A Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star team.

Rone has helped lead the 2022 Tigers to an undefeated record in Region 5-1A.

Playing for the South Team, Rone will represent the Tigers in the MAC All-Star Game Tuesday, May 31.

That game will be played at Milton Wheeler Field on the campus of William Carey University in Hattiesburg.