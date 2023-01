There a number of events to celebrating the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday in K,Kosciusko.

On Monday, Jan. 16, the activities will kick off with a parade beginning at 9:30 am on the south side of the square downtown.

The parade will be escorted to the Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls Club on Knox Road for a birthday celebration at 10:00 am.

For more information on these events, contact any member of the Dr. MLK Jr. Committee.