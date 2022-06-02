Ex-governor seeks to open medical marijuana testing facility

Former Mississippi Gov. Ronnie Musgrove is teaming up with a health care executive to apply for a state license to open a medical marijuana testing facility.

The Mississippi State Department of Health started taking applications Wednesday for patients, medical practitioners, growers, processors, testers, and transportation and waste disposal providers. Musgrove and Quentin Whitwell told The Associated Press on Tuesday that they are applying for a license to open Magnolia Tech Labs in Marshall County.

Both men are attorneys.

Whitwell is an executive at three rural hospitals in north Mississippi. (AP)