Exchange Club Accepting Essays for Scholarship

The Exchange Club is accepting essays for the William Roby Youth of the Year scholarship. One of the most popular Exchange youth projects, the Youth of the Year Award recognizes hard-working high school seniors who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership. To apply for this scholarship the senior must submit an essay of 800-1200 words on the topic: “I recognize my responsibility in shaping America’s future. I have stepped out of my comfort zone during uncertain times and made a difference. I am part of history and here is where it started.”