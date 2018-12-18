Exchange Club Adopts Veterans for Christmas

The Kosciusko Exchange Club chose to “Adopt a Veteran” as this year’s Christmas project. The Exchange Club chose three veterans to buy gifts for. The program makes sure that the residents of the MS State Veterans Home have presents to open on Christmas day. Wendy Coates the activities director at the VA told us that each Veteran had received a gift. The VA has 150 residents, both male and female from all over Mississippi. The Exchange Club is honored to help support this program, and thankful for our veterans. If you would like more information on the Kosciusko Exchange Club contact one of our members or join us at noon on Wednesday’s at Baptist Attala.