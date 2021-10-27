Exchange Club Honors Firefighter and Officer of the Year

The Kosciusko Exchange Club recently celebrated National Crime and Fire Prevention Month by selecting some outstanding officers. Crime and Fire Prevention has been a major avenue of Exchange service since the 1940s. We ask the Sheriff and Fire Chief to select an officer that stands out.

Sheriff Nail told us Scott Chunn had been selected as the officer of the year. Chunn has been at Sheriff’s department off and on since 2005. He is the unit’s K-9 Officer as well as Department Officer. He has exhibited all qualities honor, leadership, dependability etc. that stands out as to why he was selected officer of the year. They work very hard as a department to cover the 700+ miles of Attala County. You might not think they are in your area but they are always patrolling to keep the county safe and try to add additional security during closing hours for our businesses and schools in the county.

Firefighter Tim Cox introduced Jeremy Deason as Firefighter of the Year. Deason hasn’t been on the force for many years but has been an asset to the department since he got there. In a firefighter position they may not be actually fighting a fire but they are still in at the department, away from families and it takes a commitment on their part. Jeremy has made that commitment and is always there ready to serve with a good attitude.

The Exchange Club appreciates our local departments for what they do for our citizens and community.