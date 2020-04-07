Exchange Club Honors Youths of the Month

The Kosciusko Exchange Club would like to honor its Youths of the Month.

Paul Wood was selected as the Youth of the Month for January, Jordan Hughes for February, and Leila Bell for March.

The Youth of the Month receives a $25 scholarship and is able to compete for the Youth of the Year that will be selected in April.

The Youth of the Year will be awarded a $1000 scholarship.

The school counselor selects the Youth of the Month based on the Exchange Club’s criteria of attaining high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement, and leadership.

