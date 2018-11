Winner Julie Townsend with Exchange Club President-Elect Holly Steed.

Julie Townsend of Kosciusko is the Exchange Club “Thanksgifting” winner. Julie won $1500 worth of gift cards. Local businesses made donations to help raise funds for the Exchange Club. Julie will enjoy gift certificates from local and national vendors. The money raised for the Exchange Club goes to scholarships for local graduating seniors. For more information about the Exchange Club and it’s programs meet with us on Wednesday at noon at Baptist Hospital.