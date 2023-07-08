HomeLocalExpect a Stormy Weekend with Flooding Possible

Expect a Stormy Weekend with Flooding Possible

by

Disturbances moving through Mississippi this weekend will touch off strong to severe thunderstorms.  And the local area could get some damaging winds and hail today and again tomorrow.  The National Weather Service says three to four inches of rain could fall in some spots resulting in flash flooding.

