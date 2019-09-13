Extreme Heat Advisories For MSU Game Tomorrow

STARKVILLE — With temperatures expected in the 90s again Tomorrow, Mississippi State Athletics has a number of measures in place to help ensure the safety and well-being of fans attending the MSU-Kansas State football game in Davis Wade Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m on ESPN. To avoid delays with security screening prior to entering the stadium, fans are strongly encouraged to arrive at gates in advance of 45 minutes prior to kickoff.

· One clear, colorless, full or empty water bottle per person is permitted into the stadium for all games. Non-clear, color-tinted, stainless steel or non-clear plastic bottles or containers or any other non-clear container is NOT permitted.

· Additional free water bottle refill stations with expanded capacity will be located near sections 4, 12, 21, 104, 308 and 336. See the Davis Wade Stadium map for locations.

· As part of MSU’s dramatically reduced concession prices introduced in 2018, a 20-ounce bottled water will cost $2 and a liter will be available for $4. Cash-only kiosks will be set up on the concourse at Sections 8 and 19, as well as Section 305 and the East Side Sky Deck.

· Air conditioned buses and rest stations will be set up outside Gate B and Gate L.

· Stadium first aid stations will be staffed with additional trained EMS personnel.

· Fans may report safety or guest service concerns by texting the keyword “MSTATE”, followed by their message and location to 69050. They also may tweet to @HailStateFamily any guest service concerns.

Fans are encouraged to follow these safety measures before arriving at the stadium:

· Hydrate early, before and during the game to avoid heat exhaustion.

· Apply sunscreen of at least 30 SPF (recommended) and repeat the application periodically.

· Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol, which could result in dehydration.

Metal Detector Entry Procedures, Arrive Early

Launched in 2018 at MSU and mandatory throughout SEC football stadiums by the fall of 2020, fans are reminded of metal detector entry procedures into Davis Wade Stadium. Gates to Davis Wade Stadium open at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive at Davis Wade Stadium gates in advance of 45 minutes prior to kick off to ensure a smooth entry. Fans arriving at gates 30 minutes prior to kickoff should expect delays. For complete metal detector entry procedures, visit HailState.com/metaldetector.

Clear Bag Policy

Fans are encouraged not to bring any types of bags inside SEC stadiums during football games; however, the following outlines bags that are permitted:

· Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″;

· One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar); and

· Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″ (approximately the size of a hand).

· An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at Gates F and I.

· An approved logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ may be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

For the complete clear bag policy, including an FAQ, visit HailState.com/clearbag.

Advanced Purchase Parking

Advance purchase game day parking spaces in all public parking lots go on sale at HailState.com/tickets continues until 11 p.m. Tonight. View the parking map here. MSU will comply with MDOT regulations in regards to parking on ramps.

Tickets

Tickets for Tomorrow’s game are available at HailState.com/tickets, by calling (662) 325-2600 or in person at the MSU Athletic Ticket Office on the first floor of the Bryan Athletic Administration Building (288 Lakeview Drive), today till 4:30 p.m. The north end zone ticket office opens on game day at 8 a.m.

For more information, including an A to Z guide, visit HailState.com/gameday.