“Extreme” ice and cold expected in Attala County

A new graphic released from the National Weather Service in Jackson puts Attala County in the “Extreme Threat” region of the ongoing winter storm.

The graphic says Attala County can expect “ice accumulation on everything.”

This could cause roads to be almost impassable and extended periods of power outages.

Temperatures in the area are expected to dip into the low teens, with wind chills near 0 early Tuesday morning.

Anyone in the watch area should be prepared to stay inside for several days.

Continue to monitor BreezyNews.com and other media outlets for information.