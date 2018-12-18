Fair Propane Veteran Tree helps purchase gifts for Veterans

Fair Propane has your chance to give back this holiday season with its Veterans Tree.

Stop by Fair Propane to pick a star from the tree in honor of a local veteran.

On the star will be information for a gift on that veteran’s Christmas list that you can purchase.

You can then take the gift to the Martha Jo Leslie Veterans Home yourself or return it to Fair Propane.

Gifts should be returned to Fair Propane by Sunday, Dec. 23.

For more information, contact Deborah Black at (662) 290-0053 or Shirley Salers (662) 289-1963.

Fair Propane is located at 823 Hwy 12 E in Kosciusko.