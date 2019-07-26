Fairest of the Fair Pageant returning to Central MS Fair

The 2019 Central MS Fair is right around the corner and that means it’s almost time once again to crown the “Fairest of the Fair.”

This year’s pageant will take place Friday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 pm at the Attala County Coliseum.

Age brackets for the pageant include 0-12 months, 13-23 months, ages 2-3, ages 4-5, ages 6-9, ages 10-13 and ages 1418. A winner from each bracket will be crowned.

The entry fee is $20 and the deadline to enter is Monday, Aug. 12.

Pageant rehearsal will be held at the Tuesday, August 13 at 7:00 pm at the Attala County Coliseum

Entry forms can be found here.