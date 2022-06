Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

5:19 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Attala County Deputies responded to reports of a power line down across HWY 35 South near Attala County Animal Clinic. The power line was reported to be blocking the entire roadway and smoking. A fence across from the vet clinic caught fire.

5:53 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department responded to the intersection of Bell Street and East Adams Street when they received reports of a transformer there that was sparking.