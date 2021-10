Hope Alive Church of Kosciusko is hosting a Family Fall Festival this Saturday October 23rd from 4-7pm. This free event will be held at the church located at 2084 Attala Road 1211 in Kosciusko.

Bring the family out and enjoy:

kids inflatables

pumpkin patch

games

food

more fun activities

Hope Alive Church invites the community to come out and enjoy this day of fellowship!