The family of a Holmes County murders suspect turned him in after he escaped.

Sheriff Willie March confirmed that Darius Erving is back in custody.

Erving was arrested by US Marshals in connection with the death of an Ocean Springs man who was in Holmes County to buy an ATV he found online.

According to March, Erving told officers he couldn’t breathe, so was taken to the hospital in Lexington.

That’s when he escaped.

However, his family turned him back in to authorities Sunday.