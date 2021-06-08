Fatal Accident on Hwy 12 East

At approximately 12:02 p.m. Emergency Personnel were called to a major wreck on Hwy 12 East.

When they arrived on scene, they saw that a car had hit a tree.

Herbert Luther Nesbitt of McCool passed away due to the accident.

Mississippi Hwy Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

2:08 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call about a tree down across the road on Hwy 12 East. MDOT was called to help remove the tree.

4:10 a.m. – Attala County Deputies received a call about a domestic dispute on Hwy 14 East.

11:43 a.m. – Attala Central Fire and Ethel Volunteers were dispatched to a house fire on Attala Rd. 5006. It was a total loss and no injuries were reported.

12:27 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were notified that a tree had fallen across the road on Hwy 19 South. MDOT was called to help clear the highway.