Fatal Crash Involving a Log Truck on Hwy 19 South in Zama

At approximately 12:57 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Attala County Fire Department, Zama Volunteers, EMS, Attala Deputies, and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 19 South near the Zama Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash involved a loaded log truck and a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck has been reported to be deceased. No names have been released at this time.

The driver of the log truck has been transported to the hospital via ambulance.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown. MS Hwy Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

We will update you here with more details as the story develops.