HomeLocalFatal Crash Monday Morning in Philadelphia

Fatal Crash Monday Morning in Philadelphia

by
SHARE NOW

At approximately 7:38 a.m., Philadelphia Police and EMS were dispatched to a crash involving three vehicles at East Main Street near Evergreen Avenue.  One vehicle rolled over during the crash, and the driver was ejected.  A small baby in a car seat was also in the vehicle and received only minor injuries.  Philadelphia Police Chief, Eric Lyons says bystanders were able to get the child out of the vehicle prior to officers arriving on scene.  The driver was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.  The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

1 comment
  1. Tanya Powell
    Tanya Powell
    August 28, 2023 at 12:43 PM

    So sorry for your loss.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Woods Fire, Crash, and More in Attala Thursday

Car vs Deer Crash and Several Disturbances Monday in Attala

Reckless Driving, Vehicle in Ditch, and More Monday Night in Attala

Update: Victim in Fatal Shooting in Kosciusko has Been Identified

Fatal Crash Involving a Log Truck on Hwy 19 South in Zama

Fire Releasing Toxic Fumes in Kosciusko Monday Night