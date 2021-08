One person is dead following a wreck in northern Attala County.

The wreck happened on Hwy 35 north near Carmack at approximately 12:55 pm.

Officers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and Attala County Sheriff and fire emergency services responded to the scene and found that three vehicles were involved.

Attala County Coroner Sam Bell said 33-year-old Douglas Bottoms of Louisiana was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:52 pm

The cause of the accident is under investigation.