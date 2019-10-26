Fatal MVA Near County Line

At 8:00 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS, Sallis Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue were called to a report of a one vehicle MVA close to the Attala/Leake county line on highway 43 south. The caller said it looked as if a car hit the guard rail on a bridge.

Deputy Brian Townsend arrived on scene and notified responding units that they had multiple patients complaining of chest pain and one was unresponsive.

According to emergency personnel there were four occupants in the vehicle, one was fatally injured. Three were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

No other information has been released at this time.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.

Continue to monitor Breezy News for more as it becomes available.