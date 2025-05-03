Fatal Shooting Friday Evening at Carthage Convenience Store

An 18-year-old male is dead following a shooting outside Discount Depot in Carthage on Friday, May 2nd.

Authorities say no suspect has been identified at this time and no arrests have been made.

Officers responded to the scene at 5:39 p.m. when a caller reported that a person had been shot. The victim was found outside the store with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The male was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” says Carthage Police Chief Billy McMillan. “We’re following all leads and urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact the Carthage Police Department at 601-267-8011 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.