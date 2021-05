One person is dead following an early morning wreck in eastern Attala County.

The wreck happened at 6:30 am on Hwy 14 South near Attala Road 5015 between a car and 18-wheeler.

Attala County Coronoer Sam Bell said 38-year-old Alesha Jean Taylor of Clarke County was pronounced dead at the scene.

Calls to the Mississippi Highway Patrol for more information were not returned.