Fatal Wreck on Hwy. 43 North

One person is dead following a two car wreck in northern Attala County.

The wreck happened on Hwy. 43 North near Attala Road 3217 at approximately 10:20am.

When Attala County firefighters arrived on scene, they found one vehicle flipped over in a ditch and the other blocking the northbound lane of traffic.

Attala County Deputies and Priority Ambulance were also called to the scene to assist.

Attala County Coroner Sam Bell pronounced 45-year-old Stephen York Edwards of Sturgis dead at the scene at 11:05 am.

No other injuries were reported.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating.