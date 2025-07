A house fire was reported around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 23 on Hwy 440 near Hwy 35.

Attala County Firefighters, Carmack Volunteers, EMS, and Attala Deputies responded to the scene.

All occupants made it out safely, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters contained the blaze to a bedroom and the attic above it, with the rest of the home remaining intact.

The cause of the fire is believed to be faulty electrical connections.