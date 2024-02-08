FBC Kosciusko parking project on S. Huntington

The space pictured above is located at the corner of E. Jefferson St. and S. Huntington St.
It was once a flower shop.. a gas station.. a hair salon.. an insurance agency.
Now your friends at First Baptist Church are turning it into green space and utilizing it for parking.
Stay tuned to see the finished project.
1 comment
JimFebruary 8, 2024 at 10:50 AM
I know the building wasn’t being used but I hate to see it go. D*** Brock and Joe Withers barber shop was a stop on my way to school every morning. There were 4-5 of us always there.