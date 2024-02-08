HomeAttalaFBC Kosciusko parking project on S. Huntington

FBC Kosciusko parking project on S. Huntington

by
The space pictured above is located at the corner of E. Jefferson St. and S. Huntington St.

It was once a flower shop.. a gas station.. a hair salon.. an insurance agency.

Now your friends at First Baptist Church are turning it into green space and utilizing it for parking.

Stay tuned to see the finished project.

1 comment
  1. Jim
    Jim
    February 8, 2024 at 10:50 AM

    I know the building wasn’t being used but I hate to see it go. D*** Brock and Joe Withers barber shop was a stop on my way to school every morning. There were 4-5 of us always there.

    Reply

