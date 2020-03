First Baptist Church in Kosciusko is hosting another Drive-In Church event.

Drive-In Church will be Sunday, March 29 at 5:30 pm.

Those attending should park in lot behind Renasant Bank or the Son Building parking lot.

While in your vehicle, you can tune your radio to Breezy 101.1 to hear the service.

For more information, contact First Baptist Church at 662-289-5575.