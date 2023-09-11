FCA Golf Tournament Postponed

HomeLocalFCA Golf Tournament Postponed

Due to scheduling issues, The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Golf Tournament will be postponed to late October.  The tournament was originally set for Friday, September 15th at Redbud Springs Golf Course.  More details will follow soon.

