Federal child support fee to rise from $25 to $35

Mississippi parents who get child support will see a federal fee rise from $25 a year to $35 a year.

The Mississippi Department of Human Service says it will begin retaining the increased fee on Jan. 1 from child support cases where the custodial parent gets more than $550 a year. Parents currently collecting food stamps or who have ever collected cash welfare payments don’t have to pay.

Mississippi Department of Human Services spokesman Paul Taylor says the federal government mandates the state collect the fee to offset federal costs of the child support program.

The fee will be deducted from child support payments after a custodial parent gets the first $550 in child support.

The state projects it will collect $1.8 million overall from as many as 63,000 cases. (AP)