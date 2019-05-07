felony assault, DUI and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Alonzo J McGown, 18, 400 MLK Drive, Carthage, domestic violence – simple assault, Carthage PD

Demichael D Triplett, 25, 702 North Pearl Street, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 2ns offense, possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, Kosciusko PD

Kentravious M Brooks, 29, 333 Walnut Street, Walnut Grove, driving with a suspended license, expired tag, Walnut Grove PD

Glen Myers, 22, 175 Settlemire Circle, Carthage, domestic violence – simple assault, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jonethan E Smith, 46, 417 Fortune Lane, Walnut Grove, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, no drivers license, MHP

Joshua W Johnston, 45, 8443 Pleasant Hill Road, Carthage, driving with a suspended license, expired tag, no insurance, Carthage PD

John R Harris, 32, 412 Cowan Street, Canton, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense other, no drivers license, Carthage PD

Lytavia R Ball, 19, 6460 Attala Road 4106, Sallis, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, Carthage PD

Antwan S Pankey, 32, 2425 Roberts Road, Carthage, felony domestic violence – aggravated assault, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Brandon D Chamblee, 33, 1243 Mowdy Road, Walnut Grove, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)