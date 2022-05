Felony Child Abuse and Multiple Burglary Arrests in Leake and Attala

LOURIE LEPARD, 42, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting – 2nd, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond $2,300, $0.

JAMES C LINDSAY, 42, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

BRIAN G MASK, 21, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

PAMELA J MCKNIGHT, 48, of Forest, Felony False Pretenses, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

RICKY E SANDERS, 39, of West, Burglary – B&E, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Malicious Mischief, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

DUSTY W STEWART, 30, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, LCSO. Bond $3,500.

ABBY G TUBBY, 19, of McCool, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond N/A.

ANTONIA WASHINGTON, 19, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

VALERIE F WESTBROOK, 42, of Kosciusko, Malicious Mischief, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

DARRELL T WINDOM, 19, of Walnut Grove, Bond Forfeited, WGPD. Bond N/A.

DEANGELO C WINGO, 27, of Walnut Grove, Burglary – B&E, Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon, Felony Child Abuse – Allowing Child’s Presence at Drug Sale, etc., Warrant, WGPD. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $5,000, $0.