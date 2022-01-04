Home » Attala » Felony Child Abuse and Multiple Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake Counties

Felony Child Abuse and Multiple Felony Drug Charges in Attala and Leake Counties

MICHAEL ALBERT, 35, of Mathiston, Felony Child Abuse Endangering the Child’s Health, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000.

 

CHASITY G ASHWORTH, 45, of Jackson, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond $889.25.

 

CHRISTOPHER BEN, 57, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

MARQUIS K BROWN, 25, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Warrant, Warrant, CPD.  Bond $20,000, $30,000, $5,000.

 

LIRYNZO T CARTER, 29, of Carthage, Felony Court Order, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

RICARDO GUERRERO-MAURICICIO, DUI – 1st, No License, No Insurance, Lighting Requirement Violation, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

 

PATRICK M HARDY, 52, of Madison, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell/Transfer/Distribute, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Seatbelt Violation, Littering, LCSO.  Bond $25,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $100, $250.

 

ANTHONY J HENRY, 27, of Carthage, Bond Surrender, Warrant, Warrant X 2, CPD.  Bond N/A, $1,000, $500 X 2.

 

CHRISTOPHER L JONES, 38, of Lena, Felony Court Order, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

