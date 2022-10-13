HomeAttalaFelony Child Abuse and Prison Contraband Arrests in Attala and Leake

Felony Child Abuse and Prison Contraband Arrests in Attala and Leake

DEMARIO M MILLER, 40, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, CPD.  Bond $10,000, $1,331, $418.

 

MARGARET K NABORS, 24, of Carthage, Felony Child Abuse, LCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

JOSHUA A QUICK, 36, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

LETHONIA D RICHARDSON, 41, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond N/A, $674.25.

 

BENJAMIN E RUBIO, 39, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment – Leake County Justice Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

CORTEZE D SIMPSON, 20, of Camden, DUI – Other Substance, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

DUSTIN C STINSON, 23, of Carthage, Felony Sex Offender – Failure to Register, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

JOHN L STRICKLAND, 32, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHADRICK D TATE, 26, of Walnut Grove, Possession of Marijuana, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $1,174.25, $0.

 

NYJALIK F WARE, 26, of Lena, Larceny – Joyriding, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  Bond N/A, $674.25.

 

DEJUAN WHITFIELD, 38, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $168.

 

CLEARANCE WINDOM, 29, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond $500, $500, N/A.

