HomeAttalaFelony Child Abuse, Domestic Violence, Drug Trafficking, Indecent Exposure, Forgery, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake Arrests

Felony Child Abuse, Domestic Violence, Drug Trafficking, Indecent Exposure, Forgery, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake Arrests

by

TIMOTHY J ABLES, 46, of Kosciusko, Theft or Destruction of Public Utilities Fixtures or Equipment, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

CHASITY L AKERS, 46, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JEREMY BALL, 21, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

JERMEL D BALL, 24, of Kosciusko, Indecent Exposure, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

LEONARD W BEARD, 41, of Carthage, Malicious Mischief, KPD.  Bond $900.

 

BREKNIYAH J BRADLEY, 23, of Yazoo City, Felony Forgery – Uttering Counterfeit Instrument or Coin, KPD.  Bond $10,000.

 

FRANCISCO R CAMARENA, 36, of Eagle Lake, TX, Trafficking in Controlled Substances, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, Hold for ICE, LCSO.  Bond $1,000,000, $100,000, $500, $700, $200, N/A.

 

ANTHONY W CHANDLER, 28, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, $500.

 

BRITTANY L DANIELS, 34, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, WGPD.  Bond $2,500.

 

KIMBERLY M GATLIN, 23, of Forest, Felony Child Abuse – Endangering the Child’s Health, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, No Driver’s License, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, Littering, DUI – 1st, Seatbelt Violation, Careless Driving, Profanity in a Public Place, Failure to Use Child Restraint Device, Hold for Another State, CPD.  Bond $20,000, $10,000, $418, $218, $418, $337.50, $1,331, $52, $168, $239.25, $143, N/A.

 

FELICIA M HENDERSON, 43, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Holmes CC to offer evening welding courses at Attala Center

BOLO for missing Attala woman has been cancelled

Prowlers, a Gas Leake, and a Possible Break-In Wednesday in Attala

Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, and Forgery Arrests in Leake and Attala

Attala County election results

Aggravated Domestic Violence and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake Arrests