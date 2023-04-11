HomeAttalaFelony Child Abuse, Multiple Aggravated and Other Assault Charges in Attala and Leake

Felony Child Abuse, Multiple Aggravated and Other Assault Charges in Attala and Leake

JESSICA D ADCOCK, 43, of Carrollton, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

PERRY M BRANTLEY, 30, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended License, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Improper Equipment, Hold – Detainer for KPD, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $628, $0, $218, N/A.

 

ETHAN P BUCKLEY, 34, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

DERRICK D DOSS, 44, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, Open Container, Careless Driving, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $389.25, $168.

 

KAYLEY D ENGLE, 45, of Kosciusko, Public Drunk, Simple Assault on Policeman / Fireman / School Official, Resisting Arrest, KPD.  Bond $500, $25,000, $1,000.

 

TYRONE P EVANS, 68, of Carthage, Felony DUI, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $15,000, $10,000, $10,000, $639.25.

 

ANTONIO T FICKLIN, 38, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court X 3, LCSO.  Bond $200,000, $0 X 3.

 

RICHARD HARLOS, 60, of Ethel, Felony Child Abuse with Serious Bodily Harm, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

CLIFFTON HOSKINS, 33, of Durant, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $1,171.25, $0.

 

CORDARRIUS C JAMISON, 22, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $100,000, $0.

 

JAMAL KIMBROUGH, 24, of Starkville, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

