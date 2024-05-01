HomeAttalaFelony Cyberstalking and Assault in Attala and Leake

Felony Cyberstalking and Assault in Attala and Leake

by
SHARE NOW

DEMETRIC K BROOM, 31, of Lena, Felony Cyberstalking, Bench Warrant X 2 – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond $2,500, $0 X 2.

 

DERRICK EVANS, 53, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ALAN R LOPEZ, 19, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, WGPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

TRISTAN C MARTIN, 48, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

MICAH MINGO, 27, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Other Agency, Drug Court.  Bond $0.

 

CLEVELAND ROBINSON, 36, of Kosciusko, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, $5,000.

 

KEVIN L THURMAN, 39, Hold for Other Agency, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

JEREMY G VOWELL, 30, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, No Driver’s License, Failure to Give Signal, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $6,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

 

CIQUERIA WHITE, 22, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

DENISE WILLIAMS, 55, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $1,544.25, $900.

Related Articles

Possession of Controlled Substance and other recent Kosciusko arrests

DUIs and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

Traffic Stop in Attala Yields Large Amount of Meth

Drug Trafficking and Burglaries in Attala and Leake Arrests

Burglary, Disorderlies, and Drugs Near a School in Leake and Attala Arrests

Abandoned House in Attala Burns Saturday