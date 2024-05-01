Felony Cyberstalking and Assault in Attala and Leake

DEMETRIC K BROOM, 31, of Lena, Felony Cyberstalking, Bench Warrant X 2 – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $2,500, $0 X 2.

DERRICK EVANS, 53, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ALAN R LOPEZ, 19, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, WGPD. Bond $0, $0, $0.

TRISTAN C MARTIN, 48, of Kosciusko, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, KPD. Bond N/A.

MICAH MINGO, 27, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Other Agency, Drug Court. Bond $0.

CLEVELAND ROBINSON, 36, of Kosciusko, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $5,000.

KEVIN L THURMAN, 39, Hold for Other Agency, KPD. Bond N/A.

JEREMY G VOWELL, 30, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, No Driver’s License, Failure to Give Signal, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $6,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

CIQUERIA WHITE, 22, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD. Bond $399.25.

DENISE WILLIAMS, 55, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $1,544.25, $900.